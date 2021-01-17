INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 8,936 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 24 from the previous day, the Indiana Department of Health reported on Sunday. Among those deaths is another recorded in Clark County, which has had 130 fatal COVID-19 cases.
The addition of 92 virus cases in Clark pushes its total number of cases to 10,240.
Floyd County has had 6,150 cases with the addition of 54 new diagnoses. The county's total number of COVID-19 deaths stands at 105.
Statewide, 3,228 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 590,211 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
To date, 2,831,352 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,819,864 on Saturday. A total of 6,431,185 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals fell slightly to 26.7%, but was higher than the state's rate of 24.2% and Floyd County's rate of 23.6%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
To date, nearly 297,000 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 61,000 have been fully vaccinated.
