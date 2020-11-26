INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has died from COVID-19 in Floyd County, according to the latest data released Thursday by the Indiana Department of Health. Floyd has recorded 78 deaths from the virus, while Clark has seen 77.
On the day the ISDH announced 6,434 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, Floyd County reported 86 new cases and Clark County added 79.
Statewide, 318,894 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard. Clark's total number of cases has reached 5,228 and Floyd's 3,249.
A total of 5,295 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 63 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
The newly reported deaths made November Indiana’s deadliest COVID-19 month yet with 1,118 confirmed deaths, according to the Associated Press.
The number of people in Indiana hospitalized with COVID-19 was 3,384, the health department stated.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he plans to meet with local elected officials, businesses and hospital administrators around the state next week, the AP reported, to get “updated perspectives and input” about COVID-19 responses at the local and county levels, and to see how “the state could be doing more” to help out.
— The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.