INDIANAPOLIS — Four more people in Floyd County have succumbed to COVID-19 and another person has died from the virus in Clark County.
The latest report released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health showed an additional 143 deaths statewide, bringing to 7,244 the number of Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19. Another 337 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Clark County has recored 104 deaths and Floyd County 90.
COVID-19 cases statewide reached 471,876 with the addition of 3,758 new diagnoses. Clark had 57 new cases for a total of 7,576. Twenty-three new cases were reported in Floyd, which has had 4,658 cases overall.
To date, 2,545,018 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,533,672 on Monday. A total of 5,330,603 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate among unique individuals, 24.4%, was slightly ahead of the state's 24.2%. Floyd's rate dropped to 18.8%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.