INDIANAPOLIS — Five more Hoosiers have succumbed to COVID-19 in Southern Indiana, according to data released Saturday by the Indiana Department of Health.
Three more deaths in Clark County brought its total to 149. Deaths in Floyd County reached 118 with two additional.
Statewide, 9,592 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 43 from the previous day. Another 375 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Deaths are reported based on when data is received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
New diagnoses of COVID-19 among Hoosiers totaled 2,389. That brings to 624,959 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County had 54 new cases or 11,091 overall. Twenty-four new cases in Floyd County brought its total to 6,645.
To date, 2,949,445 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,940,233 on Friday. A total of 6,976,408 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven-day positivity rates for unique persons was 21.9% in Clark, 18.4% in Floyd, and 17.2% statewide.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211.
As of today, 551,527 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 137,823 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
