INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County has lost three more people to COVID-19 and Floyd County has seen another death from the virus.
In the latest report issued Friday by the Indiana Department of Health, Clark saw its total number of deaths rise to 122 and Floyd's climbed to 103.
Statewide, 69 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, bring the total number of deaths to 8,521. Another 371 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Another 6,199 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 552,594 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
That number includes 104 new cases in Clark County (total: 9,335) and 78 additional diagnoses in Floyd County (total: 5,600).
Clark's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals — 33.6% — continued to outpace the state, which stands at 28.1%. Floyd's rate is 27.1%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
