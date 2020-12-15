INDIANAPOLIS — Seven more Southern Indiana residents have succumbed to COVID-19, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health.
Four additional deaths were reported in Clark County, pushing its total to 96. Floyd County's death total raised to 85 with the addition of three more deaths.
New diagnoses of COVID-19 reached 103 in the two-county region, with Clark adding 75 cases for a total of 6,967 and Floyd up by 28 for a total of 4,273.
The seven-day positivity rates for unique individuals in Clark and Floyd counties were 24.2% and 22.1%, respectively. The state's rate was 24.5%.
Statewide, 4,347 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 434,642 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 6,657 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 129 from the previous day. Another 311 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,446,551 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,435,885 on Monday. A total of 5,000,278 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
