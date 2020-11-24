INDIANAPOLIS — Clark County has surpassed 5,000 cases of COVID-19, with the addition of 89 new cases for a total of 5,040, the Indiana Department of Health reported Tuesday. The county also recorded three more deaths, pushing its total number of deaths to the same as reported in Floyd County, 77.
Fifty-three new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in Floyd County brought its total number of cases to 3,114.
State health officials reported 5,702 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 306,538 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 5,169 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 103 from the previous day. Another 266 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,107,744 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,090,728 on Monday. A total of 3,976,683 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
