INDIANAPOLIS — Two more deaths from COVID-19 in Southern Indiana were reported by the Indiana Department of Health on Monday. Floyd and Clark counties each had one additional death, pushing Floyd's total to 76 and Clark's to 74.
State health officials reported a total of 4,686 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 26 from the previous day. Another 250 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
The number of new cases continues to climb, with an additional 5,218 Hoosiers diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. Clark County cases rose by 45 to 4,306; 37 more cases were reported in Floyd County, for a total of 2,673.
That brings to 256,744 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
To date, 1,952,202 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,938,289 on Sunday. A total of 3,569,955 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.