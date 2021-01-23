INDIANAPOLIS — Data released Saturday by the Indiana Department of Health shows another half-dozen people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Southern Indiana.
Clark County recorded five more deaths, pushing its total to 144. Another death in Floyd County brought its total to 110.
COVID-19 cases in Clark have reached 10,677 with the addition of 97 new diagnoses. Floyd County had 53 new cases for a total of 6,428.
Statewide, 3,188 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 608,519 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 9,317 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 50 from the previous day.
To date, 2,890,956 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,879,896 on Friday. A total of 6,701,477 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, at 18.6%, was below the rate for Floyd (22.7%) and Clark (22.4%) counties.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.