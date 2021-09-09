SOUTHERN INDIANA — It was early August when Brandi Moorman, a working single mother, first started to see the evictions take hold after the moratorium put in place during the pandemic was lifted.
She watched as neighbors and friends lost their homes, and worried about keeping a roof over her family and food for her three children there, who are 8 to 14. Throughout the earlier part of the summer she'd been able to keep things afloat, Moorman said. But it was a struggle — the pandemic had meant hours cut at her job where she served and relied on tips.
Then in late August, she tested positive for COVID and lost 11 more days of work and income.
"It has been a very tough year," she said. "It truly has."
A friend told Moorman about the assistance offered at Hope Southern Indiana, and while she had gone to their food pantry before, did not get any other type of government assistance. She applied and within days, the organization had sent a voucher to Moorman's landlord for $500 — more than half of her rent. She said that push was enough to get her back on her feet.
"They were a blessing," she said. "That $500 gave me just enough time to get well, get things back in order, get back to work where I was having income come in. That one little blessing helped a whole lot."
Angela Graf, executive director at Hope Southern Indiana, said stories like Moorman's are becoming more and more common as the pandemic fallout closes in on working families.
Since March 2020, they've seen 998 new families who have never needed assistance before, which includes 99 seniors and 644 children. And in fiscal year 2019-2021, the organization helped 156 families just with housing needs, which rose to 271 the following fiscal year. So far this year, they helped 96 families just from July to the start of September — with annual numbers trending to be between 350 and 384.
Graf said the increased need is due to a host of factors including increased cost of living for basic goods, loss of work when kids have to be quarantined from school or when businesses close or limit service, loss of community programs and the rise in evictions and mental health needs.
One client has been sent home from work as a server multiple days due to the restaurant not having enough staff to open. Meanwhile, she doesn't get unemployment or assistance from her workplace. Another is a senior who's not paying her life insurance so she can get her medications.
Other parents have had to stay home to ensure the safety of their teens who are struggling mentally with all the pandemic has thrown their way.
"There are so many ways and I tell people all the time when they say 'well they just need to get a job; people need to go back to work,' it's not that simple," she said.
And it's not just the number of families — Graf said the people they see are needing a lot more assistance to stay in their homes, and with paying their bills. Traditionally, they have served a lot of people with very low income or those without homes. Now, they're seeing more middle class families who are in dire need and who have higher bills.
The shift has meant going from helping a person pay $17 monthly rent to the New Albany Housing Authority to rent in the range of $850 now.
"That's a big part of the jump," she said. "Middle class people are walking in our doors that have never had to visit.
"We always tell them that's what we're here for; the community loves and supports you. We tell them that when they walk in because for some people, just to walk in the door is so difficult, just to ask for help."
In fiscal year 2019-2020, they provided $1,543 in rental assistance in July, which soared to 14,185 the following year. This July, they provided $24,494, and in August, $28,578. Utility bill needs have also soared, from $3,361 provided in July in fiscal year 2019-2021 to $15,714 this July and $24,262 in August.
The help they've been able to provide has only been possible through CARES Act and American Rescue Plan funding, and community members and partners stepping up to help their neighbors, but more is needed. Graf said New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan stepped in quickly to provide $50,000 in American Rescue Plan funds, and that the organization has requested more. Others, like the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana and Metro United Way have increased donations as have local churches, even as church revenue has fallen during the pandemic.
Hope also partners with agencies including Dare to Care, the New Albany Township Trustee, Salvation Army, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana St. Vincent de Paul, Work One and the county commissioners.
Graf said the need doesn't seem to be with food — the Hope food pantry is not overwhelmed and there are multiple spots in Southern Indiana for families to get those supplies. Additionally, the government has stepped up SNAP benefits.
"So no one is going hungry," she said. "What we need to focus on is the financial services people may need, and that's exactly what the American Rescue Plan is trying to take care of."
Hope is one of the community agencies who work together through Unite Us, a program which connects services providers within a community.
"So if somebody goes to the Homeless Coalition and says 'I need help with my rent,' a case manager will take that information. If it is rent help, they may send it here, if it's utility help it may go to the Salvation Army. It just depends on what the need is."
She said the main thing right now is stopping evictions. Often, a landlord will not take a partial payment to prevent it, she said. So if a person owes $2,000 to stay in their home, that's what Hope tries to help with.
"If we don't pay the $2,000 and help them stay in their home and stay stable and they're evicted, it's going to cost $4,000 to put them back in a home," she said, adding that if a person is evicted it's a mark that follows them, making it very difficult to rent again. "So if we can stop it from happening and be on the prevention side, that's our best bet to making an impact in our community."
To help, she said a donor could be matched with a particular family to sponsor their rent to prevent that eviction — all money goes directly to the landlord from Hope. Or, community members could just donate to the organization's general fund.
"We need more community support," she said. "We need to show compassion right now. We cannot just blanket everybody walking in the door with 'get a job, go do this, go do that.'
"There are so many circumstances right now as to why people can't do that and it all relates back to COVID."
