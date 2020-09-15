FLOYD COUNTY — As New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. prepares to adopt the district’s budget for 2021, one of the concerns is the potential financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Financial Officer Chris Street discussed details of the 2021 budget during a public hearing on the proposed 2021 budget at the Monday school board meeting.
Street said student enrollment is down by 2.3%, or 300 students, compared to last year. He explained that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is facing uncertainty regarding the Average Daily Membership, or ADM, which is the count of student enrollment that determines school funding.
“So that poses a bit of an issue to us when it comes to whether that’s a long-term trend or not,” Street said. “About a third of that is delays to [starting] kindergarten, so what we’re probably going to see is a little bit of a bubble in our kindergarten classes for next year. I know several people personally who have just waited a year to see what’s going to happen with the COVID situation.”
The ADM count could mean a loss of more than $2 million for the district, Street said, and there are a lot of “unknown variables” for 2021, including funding for virtual students.
The Indiana State Board of Education recently approved a plan allowing students who were 100% funded last year to be 100% funded this year regardless of whether they are now learning virtually or traditionally. But the temporary fix will only last until the next ADM count in February. Spring funding will depend on legislative action.
“We’re hopeful we’ll get 100% [funding] in the spring, but there’s no guarantees on that,” he said.
The proposed NAFC budget includes a total of about $134 million, which includes $76 million for the education fund, $13 million for the debt service fund, $35 million for the operations fund, $6 million for the referendum fund and $2 million to the rainy day fund.
“The budget is pretty similar to previous years in terms of proportions,” Street said.
Street said the advertised tax rate for the 2021 budget is higher than what actually will be adopted — it is advertised at $1.33, but it will likely be around $1.02. In 2020, the rate was $0.97.
The budget will be adopted at the board’s Oct. 19 meeting.
The recent changes to the NAFC schedule related to the COVID-19 pandemic were among the topics discussed during the school board meeting.
The administration changed its schedule in late August to include virtual days for all grade levels on four Wednesdays, including this Wednesday. Middle school and high school students have been alternating between virtual and in-person days since the beginning of school.
During the public comments, several parents expressed concerns about the sudden schedule changes and the challenges of virtual learning for both parents and students. A couple of people voiced approval of the calendar changes and the safety measures taken by the administration.
Board member Lee Ann Wiseheart asked the board to reconsider a recent resolution that allows the superintendent to make school calendar changes without input from the board or teachers. She said she has received many messages from teachers about their concerns.
“No decision like that should be made without our teachers having input,” she said.
Superintendent Brad Snyder said the schedule changes were made for safety of students and staff and to keep as many students in school as possible. However, the communication of the schedule changes to parents and staff could have been better, he said.
“There will be individuals with opinions that are different than whatever policy we recommend — there’s just no doubt about that,” he said. “The eLearnings days, we think there’s value in that. I think we should consider those for the second nine weeks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.