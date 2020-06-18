NEW ALBANY — The board and staff for Brandon’s House had big plans before COVID-19 struck in March.
With about 40 to 80 regular patients receiving free counseling at the New Albany nonprofit, one of those goals was to eliminate what was at the time a relatively short waiting list. As the coronavirus forced Brandon’s House to close its doors to in-person services, that number has grown to about 40 patients who are awaiting counseling.
Brandon’s House typically staffs two interns during the summer to help, but COVID-19 has slashed the organization’s budget and forced the elimination of those positions this year.
The organization doesn’t charge for services and doesn’t receive taxpayer money, so it depends on fundraisers and donations to cover the bulk of its operating expenses. The pandemic has forced Brandon’s House to cancel or reformat many of its fundraisers, which has hurt the organization’s finances.
“Our biggest challenges right now are honestly trying to change how we raise funds so we can continue to provide the counseling that’s needed now more than ever,” said Kathleen Randelia, director and counselor at Brandon’s House, which is located at 1618 Beeler St.
Brandon’s House provides free mental health counseling for local teenagers. The nonprofit was started by Susan Parr and inspired by two young men, one of whom she worked with after he saw his father murder his mother.
The second teenager is the namesake of the organization. Parr was completing a proposal to her church, DePauw Memorial United Methodist Church, to remodel a house behind the church to use for a counseling center. Brandon Dukes was a 17-year-old who attended the church, and he died from a heart attack while Parr was finishing her proposal. Dukes’ parents allowed the center to be named after their son.
Brandon’s House counselors have used telehealth services during the pandemic.
“Telehealth is a better alternative than not meeting with our clients, but because we deal with children and adolescents, it doesn’t always work as well,” said Randelia, who is a licensed mental health counselor who began her work at Brandon’s House in 2011.
“On the other hand, I’ve been pleasantly encouraged to hear some of the maturity of our teens that have had their lives greatly changed.”
The teenagers the organization counsels are typically already stressed and dealing with a multitude of problems, and for them to experience the transitions associated with the pandemic added another layer of uncertainty to their lives.
When COVID-19 first impacted daily life, teenagers didn’t know if they’d be returning to school, when they’d see their friends again and whether their parents would keep their jobs.
The element of the unknown can have a major effect on a teenager’s life when they are already struggling with other issues.
Randelia said those added concerns are another reason why the work at Brandon’s House is so important.
Board member Eric Schansberg said there are few organizations that can match the contributions that Brandon’s House provides free.
“We feel like we do something that’s really important for the community, and we’ve done it for a long time,” he said.
The professionalism and accreditations required of the counselors at Brandon’s House also make it unique, Schansberg continued.
“I think it’s important to get competent help,” he said.
The board has other dreams for Brandon’s House including moving into a larger building at some point to facilitate counseling for more patients. But with the pandemic stifling fund-raising efforts, the primary concern is to ensure quality treatment can continue for local teenagers.
Randelia said the community has always been supportive of Brandon’s House, and the organization understands that people and businesses are also hurting financially. The organization has restructured some of its traditional fundraisers to allow for virtual participation, but that hasn’t brought back the normal return.
A walkathon fundraiser held each spring by Brandon’s House had to be conducted virtually this year. The event raised $13,000 for the organization in 2019, but brought in only $3,000 this year.
In addition to financial donations, Brandon’s House is in need of cleaning and sanitation supplies as the staff prepares to reopen the facility for in-person counseling later this month.
The easiest way to donate to Brandon’s House is online at brandonshousein.com.
