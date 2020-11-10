INDIANA — As COVID-19 numbers continue to hit new highs across Indiana, Southern Indiana health officials urge a pandemic-weary public to remain vigilant and safe.
As of the end of Sunday, Indiana had 214,509 positive cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, 4,213 of them reported between Saturday and Sunday only, according to the state department of health. Sunday’s reporting also pointed to a rising positivity rate among new cases — the seven-day rolling positivity rate for unique individuals between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2 was 18.6%, up from 18.2% reported the previous day.
Southern Indiana’s numbers are rising too. After a couple weeks of hovering around or below a 15% seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals, Clark County shot up to 17.2% for the time period between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, a rate the county hasn’t been close to since spring. And on Friday, the county reported a record number of cases — 88 in one day — beating the previous record of 70 on Oct. 16.
Floyd County has had 2,294 cases reported among residents as of Sunday, with a seven-day rolling positivity rate of 16.6%. The 39 new cases reported Saturday make it the second highest for one-day cases, after 44 reported on Oct. 30.
On Sunday, Clark County had 35 new cases and Floyd, 25.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said a few things have contributed and with the current daily numbers, he expects to see “rough” numbers over the next calendar week as well.
“I think we took our foot off the gas a little bit when we moved to Stage Five,” he said, referring to the state’s reopening plan. “I think cold weather has brought people inside, I think large events, whether it be sporting events or Halloween, have probably contributed to it as well. I think it’s a lot of different things.”
But he added that the next few weeks could determine what the next month and-a-half or longer look like.
“It’s just a really tough time,” he said. “I’m worried about Thanksgiving, our numbers are kind of going up, everybody is going to go inside...it just seems like a lot of worrisome events are all hitting kind of the same time. Right at the same time there’s just so much Covid fatigue as well.”
He cautioned residents to not let their guard down when it comes to safety precautions — to continue to wash hands, wear masks, make sure to be socially distanced.
“Let’s stay the course, the same fundamentals we talked about back in March and April,” he said.
“I just think it’s a really important couple of weeks. I think how we handle this as a community is going to go a long way towards determining the next four to six weeks. The personal decisions you make right now as far as attending big events, that’s going to affect whether the kids get to attend their extracurricular activities...plays and choirs and sporting events.
“It’s going to affect your small business owners, the restaurants that have gotten to open back up eventually but are hurting from the March and April shutdown. Many people are thinking about their own personal health and I agree that’s important, but you need to make sure the decisions you’re making are going to be good for the community as a whole too.”
And while both Clark and Floyd counties have reported an increase in hospitalizations, supplies appear to be fine right now, officials report. The hospitals are also in a better position now than in spring when the disease was new to the area, as they’ve ironed out protocol for addressing it.
“Resources and supplies other than staffing are good at this point,” said Brian Cox, director of hospital operations and emergency preparedness at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. “We know how to manage the disease much better at this point.
“Unfortunately I think a lot of people are getting relaxed, and/or tired of Covid. So that’s lending to the increase in cases.”
Staffing has been stretched due to things like quarantines, and Cox said they’re “doing what we can to bring in traveling nurses, contract staff,” he said, adding that it can become difficult because “the whole country is doing that.
“Staffing is tight and we are looking at all avenues to have the staff we need to care for our patients.”
Another challenge the hospital faces is determining how the the local testing numbers will translate to possible upcoming hospitalizations, especially when younger healthier people are less likely to require hospitalization.
“And making sure the community knows that this is serious,” Cox said. “We want them to be able to go to work and earn a living and take care of those day-to-day activities like grocery shopping but they have to do it responsibly with the masking and social distancing requirements.”
Yazel said that in Clark County, they’ve seen higher hospitalizations over the last several weeks as numbers have risen, but as in Floyd County believes things are good as far as supplies.
“We’ve got a good [personal protective equipment] supply,” he said, adding that they have not reached the point where they’re counting ventilators like they were in March and April.
“That was scary...knowing we were two or three ventilators away from panic level,” Yazel said.
Although he’s not right now planning to impose any upcoming restrictions due to the virus, he’s already had those conversations with others in the case that numbers continue to get higher and higher.
“We haven’t come to any final decisions but I don’t think we can just idly stand by and watch our rate continue to rise,” he said, adding that if there ever are future restrictions, “we’ll try to make sure those are common sense, evidence-based decisions. That’s why we’re trying to start from the angle of cooperation.”
