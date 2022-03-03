SOUTHERN INDIANA — Local health officers say the COVID-19 situation is significantly improving in Southern Indiana as the community sees a sharp decline in cases.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the COVID-19 numbers “honestly look great” now compared to a few weeks ago. He is seeing the decline both in the overall community and at Clark Memorial Health, where he works in the emergency department.
“The numbers are dropping very, very rapidly,” he said. “Cases are way down. The hospital has gone from 40 or so inpatients to single digits in the past week or so.”
The community saw extremely high COVID-19 numbers as the Omicron spike hit the area, but “when you get over the hump, it drops fast,” Yazel said. Clark County is now seeing 103 weekly cases per 100,000 people, but it was up to 500 to 600 cases per 100,000 people just a couple of weeks ago, he said.
In Floyd County, there have been 114 weekly cases per 100,000 people, according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said “things are looking good,” and the “Omicron phase is basically over.” The county index shows a large spike that peaked in January and has been falling over the past month.
“At this point, it looks like the worst is behind us,” he said. “We’re not seeing any new strains that are a credible threat, so things look good.”
This week, Clark County dropped from red to orange advisory level in the state’s dashboard tracking COVID-19 spread, indicating a drop in cases. Floyd County is still in the red advisory level, but its two-week metric is orange.
Recently, schools across Southern Indiana have removed mask mandates, including all of the public school districts in Clark and Floyd counties. These changes occurred after changes to state guidelines in February. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also loosened its mask recommendations, and the federal masks mandate for school buses has been lifted.
“Honestly, with some of the relaxation in guidelines, we weren’t sure what to expect,” Yazel said. “We thought things might stabilize, and we might see a bump with some precautions being lifted. The fact that we’re continuing to see a rapid decline even with loosened guidelines is a good sign.”
Harris said Floyd County is not seeing “big clusters” of people testing positive, and local schools are seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases.
“I think it’s reasonable at this point between the number of people vaccinated and the number of people who have had the disease that we are entering a herd immunity state, and that kids can safely be in school without masks,” he said.
According to Indiana’s new guidance, schools are no longer required to conduct contact tracing or report positive COVID-19 cases to the Indiana Department of Health. Schools are no longer required to quarantine students exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19. The guidance applies regardless of whether schools mandate masks.
Under the new state guidelines, those who test positive for COVID-19 may return to school after just five days of isolation. However, they must be fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication and see improvement in symptoms to return to school.
Harris said although he feels good about the overall COVID-19 situation in the community, he emphasizes that people are still contracting the virus, and if they show symptoms, they should get tested.
Yazel expects cases will continue to decline in the community if the trend continues. The demand for testing sites has decreased, and tests are currently in good supply.
“It was frustrating when Omicron was peaking that supply was low, but now things are better,” he said. “There’s been a huge influx in supply, and there’s plenty of testing availability. A lot of people ordered home (rapid) tests, and those have come in, and tests are back on the shelves of third-party vendors.”
If numbers continue to decline, testing sites could soon begin scaling back as demand increases, Yazel said.
Harris said the health department is seeing very few people getting their COVID-19 vaccines right now, and most people who are getting shots are receiving boosters.
The Floyd County Health Department continues to provide vaccinations on a walk-in basis, but Feb. 28 was the last day of the health department’s drive-thru vaccine clinic, which ran for 14 months at Indiana University Southeast, Harris said.
“We had just awesome support from IUS, not only from the leadership, but also faculty and students as well,” he said.
