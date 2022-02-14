SOUTHERN INDIANA — Though the majority of the state remains at the highest COVID-19 advisory level, cases in Clark and Floyd counties are on the decline.
Despite the decrease in cases, Floyd County Health Officer Tom Harris said that there has not been a big change in operations or safety recommendations.
“Overall things are getting better, but there’s still a significant number of people sick,” he said.
Clark County Health Officer Eric Yazel said he thinks that the county could see a switch to personal responsibility rather than blanket recommendations regarding safety protocols.
“If you’re high risk and unvaccinated you still need to be very cautious at this point,” Yazel said.
The number of positive cases now, though fewer since January, is still higher than the previous waves, Harris noted. From Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, the positivity rate was at 26.34% in Floyd County, compared to 21.50%, the highest rate in 2020.
With the availability of the coronavirus vaccine, Harris pointed out how even with more people sick than before, they are not getting as sick. Baptist Health numbers in both Southern Indiana and Kentucky, show that the majority of those in the ICU are individuals who are not fully vaccinated.
“The numbers show that the vaccine is still helpful in limiting severe disease,” Harris said.
“We’re still continuing to really recommend that people, especially in vulnerable groups get vaccinated, but nationally and locally vaccinations are dropping off quickly,” he said.
Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 and testing are declining, but the number of deaths will be the last thing to decrease, according to Harris.
“With this type of pandemic it makes sense that the deaths haven’t really improved yet but we’re expecting that to start improving this week,” he said.
Yazel also said there was a decline in testing at the Clark County Health Department site. While he noted some of the decline might be due to third-party testing he does think it is still a good indicator of community activity.
Harris said that there has been no change in recommendation for mask mandate in schools at this point. The school mask guidelines will be one of the first to change as things improve, Harris said, following recommendations from major organizations like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, American Academy of Pediatrics and the Indiana Department of Health.
Looking at treatment options, Harris said that Baptist Health Floyd is starting to see more availability of the medications that help with the Omicron variant. This includes availability of the Pfizer prescription PAXLOVID that is 85% effective in keeping people out of the hospital from COVID-19, according to Harris.
Harris noted they are still short on antigen testing kits, but that availability is still improving.
The issuance of another booster shot is still up in the air in terms of when it will be available, according to Harris. While a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine would increase antibody counts, Harris said they still do not know if this is going to have a significant impact.
“The real question is is whether that antibody level increase is clinically significant: Does it keep more people out of the hospital? Does it keep more people out of the ICU?” Harris said, “It’s a little too early to say that yet.”
Yazel said that it is time to start having the conversation about how to transition from a pandemic to treating COVID-19 like any other illness.
As time goes on, Yazel said that there will be new variants but they will probably be less severe and will not be as widespread.
“We’re so quick to talk about all the bad going on, and I think it’s time to take a deep breath and say ‘Hey it looks like we’re on the bottom side of that big spike,’” he said, stating that hopefully the county can enjoy a nice long stretch of normalcy.
