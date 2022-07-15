SOUTHERN INDIANA — It's likely the highly contagious BA.5 COVID variant is in Southern Indiana.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said often the data lags behind, but it's reasonable to predict that it's already here.
Last month health officials in Louisville reported it was the dominant strain in the city. There is an increase in COVID cases currently in Southern Indiana.
As for symptoms, Yazel said they are similar to those of a sinus infection.
"We are seeing a sore throat, sinus infection, body aches, fatigue as the symptoms," Yazel said. "Every variant has a subtle difference in symptom pattern, it's not reliable to say these symptoms are obviously BA.5, but I think that will probably continue as we continue to work our way through."
People who are high risk should continue to take the precautions they have throughout the pandemic.
Yazel said it's likely at some point that everyone will contract the virus, whether or not they're vaccinated, but it's important to get the COVID vaccine to protect against the illness.
"I do think essentially everybody is going to get it and probably get it multiple times," he said. "Again, I think there's a misconception about the vaccine. We are seeing plenty of breakthroughs, but it's important to recognize the severity (of the virus) isn't there now for (for vaccinated people.)
He said hospitalizations for COVID in Clark County are currently very low.
At Baptist Health Floyd there were 14 patients in-house with COVID on Friday. One patient was using a ventilator.
