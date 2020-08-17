SOUTHERN INDIANA — Positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at each school district in Clark and Floyd counties since schools reopened.
On Monday, Silver Creek Community School Corp. and Henryville-Borden School Corp. confirmed the two districts’ first COVID-19 cases since returning to school last week. Two students have tested positive at Silver Creek High School, and one student has tested positive at Henryville High School.
Silver Creek, Henryville-Borden and New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corp. began classes Wednesday. Greater Clark County Schools began July 29, and Clarksville Community Schools began Aug. 6.
Greater Clark has reported positive cases in at least eight schools so far, and NAFC has reported cases at four schools since reopening last week. There has been one positive case confirmed at Clarksville High School.
At Silver Creek, one positive case was confirmed by the district Saturday, and another was confirmed Monday afternoon.
According to Silver Creek Interim Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd, the first student to test positive was at school last Wednesday and until noon Thursday. Wednesday was the first day of classes for the Silver Creek Community School Corp.
Contact tracing is ongoing for the second COVID-19 case, she said, and the district is following protocols outlined in its reopening, including cleaning and disinfecting areas that the student occupied within the past 72 hours. Those who were in close proximity to the first student who tested positive have been notified and quarantined for 14 days.
"We ensured that we're going to be transparent with the information,” Perez-Lloyd said. "As soon as were were notified about the confirmed case, we followed protocols, and everybody did an excellent job following them. As soon as we confirmed, we had a text group with the health department, and a nurse on site conducted contact tracing. Each parent of those kids within close proximity were notified and everyone knows we need to monitor for symptoms."
Silver Creek High School was cleaned on Friday and deep-cleaned Sunday morning, including spaces that were occupied by the student who tested positive, Perez-Lloyd said. In-person school is continuing as scheduled at the high school.
The first student who tested positive at Silver Creek High School is a volleyball player, and the volleyball team's practices and games are suspended until Wednesday, Aug. 26, according to a statement from Silver Creek High School Principal Al Eckert.
At Henryville High School, the student who tested positive last attended school on Thursday, and 12 students determined to be close contacts will complete a 14-day quarantine, according to Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner. The parents have been asked to contact health providers for testing options.
According to Gardner, Henryville High School has been cleaned, and it will be ready for school to resume tomorrow.
At NAFC, two additional positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, according to Bill Briscoe, assistant to the superintendent for administration and operations. One person tested positive at Grant Line Elementary, and one person tested positive at Hazelwood Middle School. The two individuals have not been at school since last week, Briscoe said.
Last Wednesday, one person at Green Valley Elementary and two people at Fairmont Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.
Greater Clark County Schools announced this weekend that Jeffersonville High School is switching to virtual learning from Aug. 17-21 due to staff absences. A total of 17 staff members will be absent from the school this week, including four who are quarantined due to contact with an exposed student or staff member, the district posted Sunday on Facebook.
The district confirmed an additional COVID-19 case at Bridgepoint Elementary in Jeffersonville on Monday. Since reopening, there have also been cases at Charlestown High School, New Washington High School, Jeffersonville High School, Charlestown Middle School, Pleasant Ridge Elementary, Parkwood Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.
