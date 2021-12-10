Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.