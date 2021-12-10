SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark and Floyd counties each reported three new deaths from COVID-19 in Friday's report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
Those numbers raised Clark's total deaths to 283 and Floyd's to 232. The state reported 49 deaths between Nov. 11 and Dec. 9, raising its total to 17,400 from March 2020 to now.
Numbers of new cases increased as well with Clark reporting 76 new cases and Floyd 51 while the state numbers showed 5,315 new cases from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9.
The hospital census for Dec. 8 showed 2,753 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout the state.
Clark's seven-day unique positivity rate was 24.6%, Floyd's was 21.1% and the state's was 26.4%.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that Indiana hospitals are seeing their highest-ever overall patient counts amid a monthlong COVID-19 surge and the state’s largest hospital system announced Thursday it had enlisted National Guard assistance.
Indiana University Health said it sought the support of the six-person National Guard teams for most of its 16 hospitals across the state because the strain on its “team members, nurses and providers has never been greater.”
The IU Health system isn’t alone as the number of COVID-19 patients in Indiana hospitals has more than doubled in the past month, with about 2,750 patients as of Wednesday as about 30 people a day are dying from the illness, according to state health department tracking.
That has contributed to the state’s total hospitalized patient count reaching its highest-ever level by reaching about 12,000 and climbing this week, according to the Indiana Hospital Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.