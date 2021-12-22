CLARK COUNTY — The demand for COVID-19 tests is high in Clark County with just a few days until Christmas.
Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said Wednesday the health department testing has been consistently booked all week due to the confirmation of the omicron variant in Indiana, compounded with the holiday season.
“Whether you've been tested or not, if you don't feel well stay home,” Yazel said. “I can't stress that enough. After Thanksgiving we saw the same scenario. Some people went (to celebrate) and some relatives got sick. You just don't want that on your conscious.”
A search of Indiana's COVID test scheduling website showed no appointments for Wednesday or Thursday at the LHD Mobile Testing site in Clark County, the LHD Green Valley Road testing site in Floyd County and the STR Mid-America Mall testing site in Scottsburg.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were some tests available at a Scott Memorial Hospital testing site for Thursday.
Yazel said at this point people probably won't get PCR test results back in time for Christmas, but rapid tests are available.
The positivity rate in the region is at about 20% as of Dec. 20, according to the Clark County Health Department data for District 9.
There were no ICU beds at Clark Memorial Hospital, which Yazel said has happened during previous, pre-COVID holiday seasons. The issue, he said, is there's no surge capacity.
“I can't blame it all on COVID, we do have these scenarios throughout the year, but it makes it worse,” Yazel said.
Despite the ICU operating on an overflow, people dealing with acute medical conditions will get the immediate care they need.
“If you come to the ICU for a non-urgent problem though, you maybe have to wait an exorbiant amount of time and that's the reality of it,” Yazel said.
