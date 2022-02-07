CLARK COUNTY — According to the Constitution of the State of Indiana, “All elections shall be free and equal.” With that guiding principle, Chris Coyle entered the race for Clark County Clerk last week.
“Elections in the United States are incredibly complex, with federal, state, and local governments all having a hand in election laws and regulations. As Clerk, you are duty bound to enforce election laws from the federal and state governments. Where our County Clerk has discretion under the law, I will err towards making it easier and more efficient for the citizens to vote. Because the citizens, not the politicians, are the ones who ultimately control our government. They work for us. We don’t work for them. I will always keep that in mind when I’m working for the people,” says Coyle.
Coyle is a political science faculty member at Indiana University Southeast, Ivy Tech Community College, Bellarmine University, and the University of Louisville where he specializes in courses on American Government, Political Parties and Elections, and Political Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from IU Southeast and a master’s degree in Political Management from George Washington University. He also holds a paralegal certification from Boston University, which he says will be beneficial with the court-related duties of the Clerk.
“The Clerk’s Office is most known for its administration of elections, but it is also charged with several administrative functions of the courts. You have an office responsible for several complex and essential functions and having knowledge in all of these areas will be vital in providing the best possible service to the citizens of Clark County. I believe that I am the candidate best positioned to hit the ground running,” said Coyle.
Coyle says his record of public service will also help in the Clerk’s role. From 1995-2009, he served several communities in Indiana as a paramedic and was a volunteer rescue worker and police officer. He retired from public safety in 2009 after an injury in the line of duty.
“I can’t physically carry people anymore, but I still enjoy work that makes a difference in people’s lives. I’ll lift people up by making sure their voices are heard in their government.”
Coyle will appear on the Democratic Ballot in the May Primary.
