CLARKSVILLE — Working to raise money for Down Syndrome of Louisville/Southern Indiana, a local family will host a craft fair Saturday at Colgate Baptist Church in Clarksville.
Team Levi has been active in raising funds for Down Syndrome of Louisville for three years, since Bobbi Finch joined the Kindness Warrior Walk for her 8-year-old cousin, Levi.
The walk is hosted every year by Down Syndrome of Louisville, and the 2019 walk was the first time Finch had been involved with the Down Syndrome community.
“Ever since then, our family just felt that we had to get involved,” Finch said, which is when they came up with Team Levi.
“We walk in their fundraiser every year in October but we work throughout the year to raise money for our team,” she continued.
The funding raised in Southern Indiana will be set aside specifically for the region, according to Down Syndrome of Louisville’s Executive Director Julie Torzewski.
“We have all kinds of educational programming, life skills programming, and things like that for our members. We have services for little kids, for school age and for adults with Down syndrome,” she said.
The funding is also used to provide scholarships for the organization’s six-week summer camp. Finch said that Levi was awarded one of these scholarships to attend the program last year.
For the last two years and continuing this year, Team Levi has hosted a car show in the spring to raise funds. This year, Finch said they wanted to do something new that was more targeted for women in the community.
The craft fair will feature 45 vendors who are all mostly from Southern Indiana and Louisville. The items that will be on display at the fair will include homemade tumbler cups, jewelry, wreaths, liquor bottle lamps, tie dye, wind chimes, soaps and shampoo, among other items.
Friends with Stitches will also have a booth at the fair to sell and display her handmade memory bears, Finch said.
The booth rental sales amount to $875, Finch said, which has already been donated to Down Syndrome of Louisville.
In addition to the vendors, a Jeffersonville real estate agent, Cailen Medcraft, will raffle items such as a TV, a Fire Stick and a Ring doorbell. Those proceeds also will be donated to Down Syndrome of Louisville.
The craft fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 125 E Montgomery Ave. Down Syndrome of Louisville’s dance group, Boogie Down Crew, will perform at the event at 11 a.m.
The event comes days before World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. For the day, Down Syndrome of Louisville plans to walk the Big Four Bridge, which will be lit in blue and yellow, colors for Down syndrome awareness.
The walk will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. according to the organization’s Facebook. Finch said that Team Levi will start on the Indiana side of the bridge.
The Team Levi DSL Car Show will take place May 28 this year from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The profits from car registration will be donated to Down Syndrome of Louisville. For those interested in registering for the event, it is $25 if registered before May 1 and $30 after.
The car show is sponsored by Jim Butner Auto Group. Finch said they would not have raised as much money without the auto group because the group donated the T-shirts and trophies for the show. Last year, Finch said they were able to donate nearly $8,000 to Down Syndrome of Louisville from the car show.
