NEW ALBANY (WAVE News) — A crane fell onto a home Thursday afternoon after a tree removal service was trying to remove a tree in a homeowner’s backyard on Woodbourne Drive
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said the tree-trimming boom truck collapsed while positioned over the house.
“They took one section (of the tree), no problem, and another section, so I came out here on the street,” said Heather Parsons-Phillips, who lived in the home. “You could see the front of the truck going up a little bit. I don’t know anything about tree removal, so I thought that was a normal thing. Then it started going up a little bit more.”
She said as an employee got in the truck to give it more power, the tree’s weight pulled the truck down onto her home’s roof.
“From the very beginning when he was backing in, I had sort of an anxiety about it, just because it was such a big truck in such a small driveway,” Parsons-Phillips said.
Duke Energy said about 60 customers in the area of Woodbourne Drive and Hickory Grove were without power while power lines were repaired.
New Albany Police said there were no injuries reported and Woodbourne Drive was closed while emergency crews worked to clear the truck.
