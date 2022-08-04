GOSHEN — An investigation into the highway crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., determined the SUV she was riding in crossed the center line and collided head-on with a car from the opposite direction and not conversely as authorities reported Wednesday.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday statement witnesses and video evidence showed that initial police reports of the accident mistakenly got the direction of the vehicles reversed.
The head-on crash killed Walorski, 58, of South Bend, and two of her aides – Zachery Potts. 27, of Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C. The sheriff’s office identified Potts as the driver of the SUV.
The driver and lone occupant of the other vehicle also died in the crash. She was identified as Edith Schmucker, 56, of Nappanee.
The fatal crash occurred on State Route 19 near Nappanne in Northern Indiana, the geographic location of Indiana’s Second Congressional District that Walorski represented since 2013. The sheriff's office said occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts and the airbags deployed.
In honor of the congresswoman, the White House ordered flags flown at half-staff for two days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.