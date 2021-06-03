semi bridge

A semi rig crashed into the wall of a ramp heading toward I-65 North and the Lincoln Bridge on Thursday. The crash left the wheels of the rig hanging over the barrier wall. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — An accident during heavy early afternoon rains shut down traffic on Interstate 64 West and Interstate 71 South heading to Southern Indiana.

MetroSafe says around 1:10 p.m. Thursday a semi rig on the ramp to Interstate 65 North heading onto the Lincoln Bridge crashed into the barrier wall, WAVE 3 News reports.

The crash left the front wheels of the rig hanging over the side of the wall.

No injuries were reported.

A pair of commercial wreckers were brought in to remove the crashed rig so the ramp could be reopened.

