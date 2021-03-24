CLARK COUNTY (WAVE) — All lanes of Interstate 65 North in northern Clark County were closed at the 19 mile-marker Wednesday morning after two separate crashes, WAVE 3 News reported after 6 a.m.
According to Indiana State Police, one accident involved a semi and a car. The second crash involved a Clark County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.
All traffic was being diverted from I-65 North at the 19 mile marker. No estimate was given when the roadway would be reopened.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.