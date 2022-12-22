NEW ALBANY — Most of Riverview Tower in New Albany has been demolished as crews approach the end of the project.
David Duggins, executive director of the New Albany Housing Authority, said the project is on schedule, and the site will be a “flat pad” by the end of January or the first of February.
Although little is left standing of the structure, crews still have to complete the clean-up of the site as they remove rubble from the building at 500 Scribner Drive.
Demolition of the former 16-story public housing building began in October. The tower was about 50 years old and faced issues such as utility failures and fires.
Crews are working to sort and recycle the rebar from the structure, and excavators are pulling down the remainder of the building, according to Duggins.
Duggins expects to issue requests for proposals (RFPs) in late spring or early summer of 2023 for the development of the Riverview property.
He said the demolition of the 80-year-old Beechwood Avenue public housing is complete, and construction of a new mixed-income housing site at the property will begin next year.
The new development will feature 83 housing units and 12 market-rate housing lots, and it will include both public and private housing.
