NEW ALBANY – Crews are searching the Ohio River after multiple witnesses say they saw a woman jump off the Sherman Minton Bridge Monday afternoon.
Louisville Fire & Rescue Maj. Bobby Cooper said the woman parked her car, which was traveling eastbound toward Louisville, and climbed over the bridge railing and jumped around 2:30 p.m.
”We can’t send a dive team down, because the conditions are so bad in the river,” Cooper said.
He said crews from his agency as well as the New Albany Fire Department and Louisville Metro Police Department are searching the area for any signs of the woman. They are searching in boats as well as the banks of the water, he added.
Cooper said the two witnesses were people passing on the bridge at the time.
There were no updates on the search available as of press time.
