JEFFERSONVILLE — The Center for Women and Families is opening a new location serving Floyd and Clark counties in Southern Indiana. Slated to open in May, The Center for Women and Families of Southern Indiana will be located at 1301 Akers Ave., Jeffersonville. It is the result of a partnership between Clark Memorial Health and The Center for Women and Families.
“We are thrilled to have The Center for Women and Families located on the Clark Memorial campus,” said Ruth Schmidt, RN, MSBC, CPPS, chief operating officer, Clark Memorial Health. “Their services complement what we do and will benefit our patients. Having them located on our campus assists us in fulfilling our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”
The new location is easily accessible and is close to other partnering service providers. The office features a walk-in room, space for groups, private areas for one-on-one visits with advocates, a children's room, and an advocate self-care space. The location is designed to be welcoming, supportive and confidential. Services include supportive case management and counseling, safety planning, legal advocacy, hospital advocacy, group sessions, and prevention and trainings for other service providers, partnerships, community businesses and schools, at no cost.
The site is accessible by public transportation, making it easier for community members to seek services in person. The building also puts The Center for Women and Families of Southern Indiana closer to its community partners and service providers. The Center also continues to offer these services virtually, and continues to provide mobile advocacy to discretely meet people in person who are needing safety planning help or guidance.
“When we started looking for a new home for The Center for Women and Families of Southern Indiana, one of our main goals was finding a central location that is easily accessible to residents of Southern Indiana, said Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president and chief empowerment officer of The Center for Women and Families. “When victims of intimate partner abuse and sexual violence quickly need help, the availability of transportation can often be a barrier. This expansion of our partnership with Clark Memorial Health is a true benefit, as we know this location will help so many residents in Southern Indiana.”
The Center for Women and Families of Southern Indiana additionally announced Zenebia Law as the new director of the Indiana space. Law has a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology focusing on applied behavioral analysis and has worked at the Louisville center since 2012, when she began as a crisis intervention advocate in the call center. She has also worked for the center as a family advocate in shelter, community outreach advocate, supervisor of shelter operations, and supervisor of Southern Indiana programs. Through these roles, Law has supported survivors in shelter, worked with community partners, created programmatic policies and procedures, trained staff on program features, and has achieved Green Dot certification, a violence prevention program that aims to reduce violence among students in high school. Law continues to work with the community on training and building relationships. Law also sits on the Indiana 211 Advisory Board, created in 2020.
“I chose to do this work because I am passionate about serving people who have experienced trauma,” Law said. “The Center for Women and Families allows me to reach out and empower people at any stage in their life. Some leadership positions disconnect you from the mission, but that doesn’t happen with this organization. I truly enjoy being able to be involved in the direct work and helping clients in an impactful way.”
“Under Zenebia’s strong leadership, we are confident that we’ll be able to help even more community members who depend on our services,” said Wessels-Martin. “We are thrilled to have Zenebia leading this new location and know that with her experience, we will continue to make a different in Southern Indiana.”
Once it opens, office hours for The Center for Women and Families of Southern Indiana will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays for drop-ins and client meetings. A 24/7 crisis line will also remain in place, and advocates will always be on call for hospital advocacy runs.
To learn more about The Center for Women and Families, visit www.thecenteronline.org.
