SOUTHERN INDIANA — Although Ukraine is more than 5,000 miles from Southern Indiana, the impact of Russia's invasion is felt here.
Alexander Kovalevsky moved to Indiana in 2001, after leaving Ukraine in 1994. When he first moved to the United States, he lived in Virginia and he is now an American citizen.
Since late Wednesday night he's been in touch with his friends and family members in the Eastern European country.
"With this tragedy I restored my relationship with my family who was in Ukraine," he said. "All this calamity just brought us together."
He said he has friends who are American citizens waiting to cross the border into Poland. As of Friday, they were waiting in a line 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) long. He hoped they could cross the border by Saturday morning.
Kovalevsky won't name names, but said despite a Russian leader choosing to invade the country, he's hoping for unity between the people of both nations.
"Ukrainians, they are very unique people. There's a lot of talented people in Ukraine," he said, adding that's where he received his education and went to art school. "And Russians, they are amazing people, talented, gifted, very smart."
He said the situation is a difficult time people of this generation haven't really experienced.
"All my friends and family members in Ukraine, they asked me to express their gratitude to the U.S. government and to all Americans for their support and prayers," he said.
Hoosiers are helping people in Ukraine.
Mission To Ukraine Executive Director Steve Boles said the response to its Emergency Fund to help people has been swift. The group is based out of Indianapolis.
"It's been nuts, in a good way," he said. "We have seen a lot of very generous Hoosiers stepping up to the plate, saying 'Here's $50, can you buy diapers for families?'"
Right now the group can't ship anything like blankets or diapers to Ukraine since the borders and airspace are closed.
"We are taking the cash in order to send them money so they can purchase things," he said. "Generators because electricity will go out, things like water."
Mission to Ukraine started three decades ago after a Ukrainian boy came to a hospital in Indianapolis to be treated for severe burns.
The group has about 45 employees in Ukraine and helps families with disabled children and women with crisis pregnancies. Workers include doctors, occupational therapists, special education teachers and more.
They've been in touch with Boles since the invasion and are updating Mission to Ukraine's website and blog with what they're experiencing. He said many people have been staying in parking garages at their apartments or sleeping in the subways to stay safe.
There's 17,000 to 19,000 Ukrainians in Indiana, Boles said, adding it's possible Ukrainian refugees will need a place to live if things escalate.
"We're going to need homes in Indiana for people to stay at, apartments," he said. "We will need help finding jobs for people, help learning the English language. It will be a major resettlement for people and Indiana could be one of those places."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.