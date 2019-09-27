JEFFERSONVILLE — When John Cunningham's father died when John was just 15, it sent him down a dark path.
"I watched it happen, and that sent me into my addiction," Cunningham said. "It started with alcohol and marijuana. By the time I was 21, I tried pain pills. Before I knew it, I was completely hooked on opiates. In 2012, I started doing heroin."
During his time as a drug user, Cunningham got into trouble with the law, specifically for burglary, leaving him facing 30 years in prison. That's when his will to stay clean kicked into overdrive.
"I looked the judge in the eye and told him that I deserved every year he gave me," Cunningham said. "He gave me 14, and suspended seven. I knew at that point I was going to do everything I can to give back. It was a blessing."
Upon release, Cunningham said he was "on fire" for recovery. He immediately wanted to get involved in the recovery community, but would often find himself excluded for not having a sponsor or working by the traditional 12-step system.
"My recovery journey started with eating healthy, exercise, and I read a lot of books," he said. "That’s when I realized that recovery was really diverse. You don’t have to recover just one way. It made me wonder who else didn’t have a voice, and I wanted to give them a voice. Everyone deserves a voice in this community.”
Cunningham then founded Recover Out Loud. The group has put on and planned events around the state, including in Greensburg and Columbus.
Now, Recover Out Loud is finding a foothold in Jeffersonville. This week, they conducted their first community gathering, though Cunningham said it is much more than a meeting.
"We really focus on the lifestyle and making connections," he said. "We really find ways for people who were once powerless and find ways to replace that power. We’ve looked at a number of ways to do that. We’re out loud. We’re trying to break down the anonymity and really give them a platform. We find what someone is good at and let them forge their own path in their recovery."
Partnering with the Southern Indiana Treatment Center, Wellstone and the Clark County Drug Court, Recover Out Loud will host an event called Crossing Bridges on Oct. 11
"We’re doing a unification walk across and back," Cunningham said. "What that’s supposed to represent is the community coming together for recovery as a whole. Basically, we’re trying to bring everybody together and trying to celebrate recovery as a whole."
The event will start at Big Four Station Park at 6 p.m. and last through 9 p.m.
