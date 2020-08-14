JACKSON COUNTY — Indiana State Police on Friday responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County that resulted in a Crothersville Police officer being sent to an Indianapolis hospital with serious injuries.
The initial investigation by the Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Investigation Response Team indicated two Crothersville Police officers were providing traffic control for a highway maintenance crew that was working on I-65.
Shortly before 6 a.m., the two officers had pulled onto I-65 Northbound near the 44 mile marker. The police vehicles were blocking both northbound lanes of I-65 with their emergency lights activated. Officer Michael A. Weiler, age 45, a five-year veteran of the Crothersville Police Department, was in the right lane in a fully marked 2007 Ford Crown Victoria. A 2020 International truck pulling a trailer, being driven by Harvest L. Beacham, age 37, Indianapolis, was traveling in the right lane of I-65 Northbound approaching the police vehicles.
Beacham's vehicle collided with the rear of Weiler's patrol car. Weiler's vehicle was pushed off the east side of the roadway where it overturned, coming to rest on its top. Beacham's vehicle entered the median where it collided with the cable barrier before coming to a stop.
Officer Weiler was extricated from his vehicle before being flown from the scene to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, for treatment of serious injuries. Beacham was uninjured in the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors although toxicology results are pending.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
The Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Investigation Response Team was assisted by numerous troopers from the ISP-Versailles and Sellersburg Districts as well as the ISP-Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. The Jackson County Sheriff's Department, Crothersville Police Department, Jackson County EMS, Vernon Township Fire Department, Jackson-Washington Fire Department, Redding Township Fire Department, St. Vincent-Stat Flight Medical Helicopter, 31 Wrecker Service and C & C Towing also assisted at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.