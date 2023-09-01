GEORGETOWN – Georgetown will soon have a safe and accessible playground if this crowdfunding campaign reaches its goal of raising $50,000 by Oct. 31. If successful, the project led by the Town of Georgetown will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority’s (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.
"It is vitally important that children of all abilities have the opportunity to engage in play with their peers," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana's Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. "The campaign for an inclusive playground directly addresses that need. I'm thrilled to watch this project unfold, and I am confident it will enhance the community for years to come."
Funds from this campaign will be used to develop a safe, enjoyable and ADA-compliant playground in Georgetown's Ashley Mariah Memorial Park. The proposed developments will create the first accessible playground in western Floyd County.
"Georgetown is hard at work increasing quality-of-life assets throughout our town," said Georgetown Town Council President Chris Loop. "It has become the town council’s mission to ensure these public assets may be used and enjoyed by all. We are grateful to IHCDA for offering the CreatINg Places Program because the program helps make the all-inclusive playground at Ashley Mariah Memorial Park a reality."
"All-inclusive playgrounds are a must-have for every community, and Georgetown looks forward to making all-inclusive playgrounds a standard for our park system," said Town Manager Reny Keener. "This proposal is a much-needed upgrade, and we are hopeful this playground will rejuvenate the energy surrounding Ashley Mariah Memorial Park."
Since the CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $9.1 million in public funds and an additional $7.4 million in matching IHCDA funds. The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and local units of government are eligible to apply. Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
To donate or for more information, visit the website
www.patronicity.com/project/georgetown__ashley_mariah_memorial_park_allinclusive_playground#!/
