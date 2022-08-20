JEFFERSONVILLE — Veteran-owned Crumbl Cookies in Jeffersonville is already serving thousands of cookies to customers.
The cookie chain’s first Southern Indiana location opened a few weeks ago and the demand has snaked lines around the building at 3548 E 10th Street.
One Southern Indiana held an official ribbon-cutting Friday morning.
“We’ve been pretty non-stop every day,” said co-owner Joshua Jewell. “We will get an hour or two lull, total. A lot of nights we’re five minutes to close and there’s still a line.”
More than 80 people work the store that makes cookies fresh every day. Crumbl’s model includes four to five rotating flavors each week. Customers can order online, in store or have them delivered.
The cookies get to customers in their signature pink boxes.
The store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. It’s closed Sundays.
Jewell owns the store with his brother Nick Jewell. The pair are United States Air Force veterans.
“We chose Jeffersonville because of the growth that’s happening,” Nick Jewell said. “Josh actually chose this location…I was actually gone at the time and he called me and said, ‘I found a perfect spot.’ ”
Jeffersonville City Council member Bill Burns said the demand for the store has been great.
“We’d like to welcome you to Jeffersonville,” Burns said. “(This is) probably one of the most anticipated (businesses). I saw more people posting ‘when, where, how, we want it now.’ I think it’s amazing people are driving 30 to 40 minutes to get here.”
General Manager Austin Pelster said not only have people been taking a long drive to try to get the cookies, but also thousands fly off the shelves each day.
“(We send) over 2,500 cookies out the door,” Pelster said. “On weekends, 4,000 to 5,000 (are sold daily).
The store is still looking for employees and anyone who’s interested can email in.Jeffersonville@Crumbl.com
