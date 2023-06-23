Sellersburg native Crystal Kehrer, who has served as an Edward Jones financial advisor since 2004, has been named a principal with the firm's holding company, The Jones Financial Companies, LLLP. She was one of 57 individuals chosen this year from more than 50,000 associates across the United States and Canada to join the firm's principals.
Kehrer and her husband, Devon, will remain in Clark County, where Kehrer will continue to serve investors.
In addition to serving local investors, she serves as an Edward Jones regional leader, promoting the health, growth and leadership development of 81 branch teams.
Crystal's branch office is located at 7613 Old State Road 60, Sellersburg,. She can be reached at 812-246-0640.
