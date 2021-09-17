JEFFERSONVILLE — Communications Test Design, Inc. (CTDI), a leader in the rapidly growing communications, mobility, and consumer devices service industries, announced its intention to open a new location at 400 River Ridge Parkway in Jeffersonville.
The $19.7 million investment will include $4.6 million for building improvements and $15.1 million for new machinery and equipment. The space will provide 702,800 sq. ft. to accommodate the company’s rapid growth. It will result in the addition of up to 1,000 full-time employees over five years, paying above Clark County’s average wage.
“We’re very excited to establish a presence in southern Indiana,” said Toby Booker, General Manager of Real Estate for CTDI. “This new facility in River Ridge Commerce Center will provide the additional capacity to meet our increased demand. The State of Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville, River Ridge and One Southern Indiana have all collaborated to create an environment that is very conducive to business. We look forward to building our workforce with steady, good paying positions, and invite all interested applicants to visit www.ctdi.com to learn more.”
Based on the company’s job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) committed an investment into Communications Test Design Inc.’s project of up to $11.8 million in the form of incentive-based tax credits. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once eligible employees are hired.
“It’s an exciting day for Indiana as CTDI commits to growing here and providing up to 1,000 jobs,” said Jim Staton, SVP and chief business development officer for the IEDC. “We look forward to continuing to build with CTDI and their partners in the future and are confident our high-quality workforce will ensure their success here for years to come.”
“We’re very excited that CTDI chose River Ridge for their facility,” said Jerry Acy, executive director with River Ridge Development Authority. “Their investment here marks a commitment to the region and its workforce, and another milestone in the continued success of River Ridge and southern Indiana.”
The company will be realizing tax benefits through River Ridge’s Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ). By locating within the UEZ, the company will be allowed to phase in its property taxes over time.
“CTDI is a wonderful addition to the dynamic roster of companies at River Ridge,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore. “This announcement is exciting news for Jeffersonville and our local workforce, and demonstrates CTDI’s commitment to the city and the region. I look forward to many years of continued success and growth for our friends at CTDI.”
Wendy Dant Chesser, president and CEO of One Southern Indiana said, “With existing operations in South Bend, CTDI already understands the benefits of a Hoosier workforce. Their decision to locate a facility here in southern Indiana is a huge vote of confidence for the region. CTDI’s commitment to global innovation, service excellence and outstanding career opportunities makes them a valued addition to the vibrant array of industries in this area. As always, 1si is prepared to assist them in any way we can.”
About Communications Test Design, Inc.
CTDI is a full-service global engineering, repair and logistics company providing best-cost solutions to the rapidly growing communications, mobility, and consumer devices service industries. They specialize in forward and reverse logistics bolstered by industry leading testing technology and repair/refurbishment services with a commitment to providing quality services and offering excellent career opportunities. CTDI provides end-to-end service through four divisions: STB/CPE, Mobile & Consumer Electronics, Network Services, and Product / Supply. Their customers include the major telecom carriers, cable service providers and major OEM's from around the world. CTDI is headquartered in West Chester, PA and supports an expanding customer base with more than 19,000 employees in 100 facilities worldwide, including operations in South Bend, IN.
