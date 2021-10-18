FLOYD COUNTY — An upcoming festival will combine art and nature in a scenic setting.
The first Cultivate: Art, Music and Nature Festival will take place this Saturday at Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality. The family-friendly outdoor festival will include performances by local musicians, as well as art installations and art activities.
Ben Sollee, a Louisville based cellist, composer and singer-songwriter, curated the event, and he will also perform at the festival. The performances will take place by the lake of the 400-acre nature preserve.
A number of local artists will showcase and create artwork during the Cultivate festival. As it becomes dark, a floating lantern ceremony will take place on the lake.
All proceeds from the festival will benefit the Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality. Food and drink will be available from Fistful of Tacos, Falls City Brewing Company, 502 Winery, and Dogebean.
Debbie Nichols, director of grants and special projects at Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality, said the event explores the subject of sustainability and “the relationship between music, art and nature and how those complement and sustain one another.”
“We want to cultivate awareness of how art, music and nature brings us all together in the community providing hope and inspiring positive change,” she said.
Nichols said organizers hope to expand the event next year to a full-day event with more artists, musicians and food options.
Other musicians featured at Cultivate will include the Hot Sauce Brass Band, a New Orleans-style brass band, and Blakeley Burger, a musician and composer who plays fiddle, guitar and mandolin.
Joe Autry, a sculptor who creates with materials ranging from wood to ice, will create a giant sand carving near the lake. About 20 tons of sand has been delivered to Mount Saint Francis, and people will also be able to create their own sand sculptures at the event.
Sculptor Matt Weir will display a series of sculptures called Predator/Prey, which focuses on the domestication of the earth and negative effects on the natural world. Artist Al Gorman, known for creating art from discarded items found in the river debris at the Falls of the Ohio, will also showcase his work.
Artist Chris Chappell will be completing his mural on the wall of the Pump House Studio at Mount Saint Francis, which he started earlier this month. The work celebrates the environment, and it was inspired by writings by Pope Francis urging for global action on the issue of climate change.
Painter Karen Boone will demonstrate how to create paint using sustainable, natural pigments, which she uses in paintings inspired by her backpacking experiences. Attendees can learn to create their own paint, which they can use to paint a community canvas people will contribute to throughout the event.
Cultivate will also feature the Squallis Puppeteers, a Louisville organization offering performances with large, hand-made puppets.
Photographer Daniel Dempster will be available at the Mary Anderson Center Gallery to talk about his “Through The Seasons” exhibit, which is part of the Louisville Photo Biennial. The exhibit features the nature of Mount Saint Francis.
Friar Vincent Petersen, resident friar artist and retreat leader at Mount Saint Francis, will display his artwork within the Pump House Studio.
The festival fits with the mission of Mount Saint Francis, including the focus on “spirituality, ecology and the aesthetic,” he said. He is looking forward to the floating lantern ceremony, which he describes as a “universal prayer for peace.”
“Those all flow together, and if anything, it brings people together in a time of so many divisions through music, the environment, our love for our common home, our planet and also the love of things that are transcendent,” Petersen said. “It brings it all together.”
Nichols emphasizes the center’s focus on both art and sustainability — Mount Saint Francis leads both the Franciscan Earth Care Initiative and Franciscan Arts Initiative.
Through the Earth Care Initiative, Mount Saint Francis has installed solar panels, switched to geothermal energy at the chapel and added electrical vehicle chargers, and in the next couple years, the goal is to “go off the grid as far as electricity,” Nichols said.
The arts initiative offers exhibitions, events and art classes, and in November, Mount Saint Francis will begin renovations of the Mary Anderson Center to expand the gallery space, she said.
Saturday's festival offers limited seating, and it will follow COVID-19 protocols such as social distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.