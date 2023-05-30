SOUTHERN INDIANA — An annual program will offer local youth free access to arts and cultural programs throughout the summer.
This year's Cultural Pass program will begin Thursday and run through Aug. 6. Participants have the opportunity to visit more than 50 venues in the Louisville and Southern Indiana area ranging from museums to historical sites.
Organizers announced the details of this year's program during a Tuesday news conference at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville.
The Cultural Pass is available for children or young adults up to 21 years old, including residents in Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties in Indiana and Jefferson, Bullitt, and Oldham counties in Kentucky.
Partner organizations for the Cultural Pass program include Louisville Metro Government, Fund for the Arts, Arts & Culture Alliance and the Louisville Free Public Library.
The program also offers free access to one adult accompanying Cultural Pass holders age 15 or younger.
Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida spoke on behalf of the six participating library systems at Tuesday's news conference.
Residents can sign up for the program at the Floyd County Library, Jeffersonville Township Public Library, Charlestown-Clark County Public Library, Harrison County Public Library, Louisville Free Public Library and Bullitt County Public Library.
The Cultural Pass will serve as a "key to adventure," Merida said.
"We're honored and thrilled to once again be able to offer these experiences to our community members, as well as offering summer reading programs that have wonderful prizes and engagement throughout our communities," Merida said.
The Carnegie Center for Art & History, a part of the Floyd County Public Library, is one of the participating venues in the program. The Carnegie will offer take-home art kits in coordination with its Form, Not Function exhibition of quilt art.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said for the past decade, the impact the Cultural Pass program "has had on young people — and will continue to have on young people — is nothing short of amazing."
"Our goal in Metro government is to make our city a safer city, a stronger city [and] a healthier city," he said. "And programs like the Cultural Pass are really important to help achieve that goal because they help enrich the lives of families and young people."
Sarah Lindgren, vice president of the Fund for the Arts, said "that art is a fundamental expression of the human condition."
"Art belongs to each of us," she said. "There's no better tool than the Cultural Pass to welcome our young people into our institutions that make and share art with the community so they have every opportunity to explore and embrace their own artistic identities."
She said that last year more than 44,000 passes were distributed in the Louisville area.
"We encourage every grown-up with a student between the ages of 0 and 21 across Greater Louisville to not only sign up for the Cultural Pass but try something you've never done before," she said. "Go to a part of town that you rarely go to or you've never been to. Do something new, and then share it with everybody."
Go to fundforthearts.org/culturalpass/ to learn more about the Cultural Pass program.
