SOUTHERN INDIANA — A program will connect local families with arts and cultural opportunities throughout Southern Indiana and Louisville this summer.
The 2021 Cultural Pass program for Southern Indiana will include a combination of in-person and virtual opportunities for families.
The pass provides free access to a variety of sites and experiences ranging from museum visits to theater productions, and it is presented by the Fund for the Arts in partnership with many other organizations, including local libraries.
The pass is good from June 1 to Aug. 8 and offers one-time admission to participating venues. It is available to families with kids ages 21 or below. Eligible residents can sign up at their library.
Christen Boone, president & CEO of Fund for the Arts, said she is excited to be able to bring kids and families back together this year “after a year of social isolation.”
“Some of them are experiences that are at home for families to be able to do with kids so they can just download the activity, and others are actually getting out and visiting the sites,” she said. “Last year, most of our sites were closed, but this year, most everyone is open again."
Boone said 51 venues are participating in the cultural pass this year. The pass is available in Harrison, Clark and Floyd counties in Indiana and Jefferson and Bullitt counties in Kentucky.
In Southern Indiana, the cultural pass includes access to a variety of experiences, including programs with the Carnegie Center for Art & History, Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, Falls of the Ohio State Park, Corydon Capitol State Historic Site, Culbertson Mansion State Historic Site and and Indian Creek Trail.
David Seckman, director of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, said the program is particularly important to prevent summer learning loss for disadvantaged youth.
“It’s a great opportunity to break down barriers to service,” he said.
To learn more about the pass, go to https://fundforthearts.org/culturalpass/
