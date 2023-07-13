CHARLESTOWN — Monroe Street in Charlestown is closed for a culvert replacement to improve drainage for the area.
Drainage issues for Monroe Street were identified in a 2020 listening session that the city hosted where residents were able to come and share their concerns on runoff and flood water.
Over the last few years, the city was able to knock off a few smaller projects that were identified in the meeting with the city’s drainage budget, but officials needed to apply for grants to secure funding for the culvert replacement.
The existing culvert had started to fail and would cause flooding along Fulkerson Drive, Pleasant Ridge Elementary and into the Glendale neighborhood. The new culvert will be twice the size and should prevent future flooding.
“It will not redirect (flood water) it will allow for the flow to go as it should,” said Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges. “The old culvert had lived out its life and was failing, so it was clogging up where the water would flow.”
Monroe Street will be closed for a few weeks and is expected to be open by the start of school. Detours have been set up and through traffic is allowed for those who live on the road.
This project, which will cost about $450,000 is part of the Community Crossing efforts the city is working on via a matching state grant. Charlestown is responsible for paying 25% of the project.
Later in the year the city will add sidewalks to the road so pedestrians are able to walk from Market Street toward Charlestown High School and Pleasant Ridge Elementary.
“This is another example of how our community really shows up when we ask them for their feedback and to help us identify problems,” Hodges said. “It’s part of our overall method of working collaboratively with them to tackle any infrastructure problems in the city.”
