CLARK COUNTY — INDOT maintenance crews will replace a culvert on U.S. 31 near the Monroe Township Fire Department in Underwood on Thursday, Aug. 15, weather permitting.
The road will be restricted to one lane with a flagger present while work is completed. The replacement is expected to take most of the day Thursday to complete, with work scheduled from approximately 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Motorists may experience delays near the work zone and are urged to slow down, use caution and watch for stopped traffic.
— Submitted
