HARRISON COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Five Star Company plans to close Ind. 11 for one weekend starting Friday morning to complete a box culvert replacement project in Harrison County.
The closure is expected to begin around 8 a.m. Friday and end by 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18. The structure is located between Ind. 62 and Ind. 211, just south of Green Road. Traffic will be routed along Ind. 211, Ind. 111, Interstate 64 and Ind. 62 during the closure. Drivers can expect flagging following the closure for final paving and striping.
INDOT reminds drivers to slow down, use caution and remain vigilant of workers and equipment in active construction zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.