CLARKSVILLE — Expect a friendly face while walking into Cunningham Campers in Clarksville.
Brothers Larry and Mury Cunningham are running the company their parents, Georgia and Evan, founded 40 years ago exactly according to the store’s mission statement.
“Family owned and operated since 1983, our Focus is on You and Your Family,” is part of the message that greets customers at the front door.
The company was started after Evan and Georgia Cunningham decided to launch their own business selling campers.
“Dad worked for another RV dealership for 10 years and he was supposed to be able to buy into that, and that didn’t happen and he said, alright I’m going to start my own,” Larry said. “And he did, and the Jayco brand they sold there came with him. So we’ve been a Jayco builder for 40 years.”
The original facility was in Jeffersonville. It was an old supermarket gas station, with a mobile home park in the back.
Evan built a service shop beside that building and the company started to grow. Cunningham Campers was at that location for 35 years.
“You reach a point where the campers have gotten bigger, a lot bigger, we had built another building on that property in 1997, and (you think) we’ve got the world now, we hit this big building we added to it, well we couldn’t get a 37-foot unit inside our washing area.”
The units kept getting bigger and Cunningham Campers needed more space.
“(We thought) if we’re going to grow, we’re going to go all the way,” Larry said. “And we did.” That’s what moved them to the site where they are now at 2200 Addmore Lane in Clarksville.
Cunningham Campers doesn’t just sell campers, it offers a number of services for people who want to buy campers or already own them. It also sells camper vans.
“(We do) just about anything that needs to be done to an RV except for paint and engine and fiberglass work,” Mury said. “Those are the three things we don’t do.”
Both Larry and Mury are United States Navy veterans who left the RV business to serve the country for a while before returning to Southern Indiana to run the family business.
Business has changed over the years. Along with the new store in Clarksville, Cunningham Campers started carrying brands other than Jayco about two-and-a-half-years ago.
During the pandemic, sales soared, but Larry said in the first couple of weeks of the shutdown there was concern about what business would be like.
“COVID was crazy, it was really crazy, we got down to, at one point we had 16 units on the lot for sale,” Larry said. “Our normal inventory would’ve been over 100.”
Sales have cooled off slightly as high interest rates and inflation are affecting what consumers spend money on, but sales are still good at Cunningham Campers.
What’s changed too is what people look for when they buy an RV.
Larger models with more room, Wi-Fi and electronic gadgets are requested by customers. The RV industry continues to adapt to those preferences.
“Traveling nurses, travelling construction people, they’re all going larger, bigger units that could take more weather,” Larry said. “...you have to bend with the market, you have to make the changes.”
Cunningham Campers has 30 employees with a vast amount of knowledge about the RV business.
Being a family business means people who work there treat customers the way they’d like to be treated.
“Our goal is to give everybody the best dealership experience they have ever had and help them find their dreams in the RV world,” Larry said. “If we do that right and we give them the satisfaction that we all have when we go shopping somewhere and are taken care of, they come back and spend their money willingly and not hesitantly.”
One of the best things for Larry to see is a customer smiling and thanking their salesperson after visiting the shop.
“Where else can you go where you’re helping somebody put their dreams together and create their family lifestyle they’ve got in their heads,” Larry said. “Going out and getting out of the house with their family and their relatives.”
