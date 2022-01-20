SOUTHERN INDIANA — The News and Tribune staff proudly welcomes Libby Cunningham to its award-winning team.
Cunningham started with the newspaper in December as a reporter. Among her specialties, Cunningham covers business, profile, crime and general news. She will also be taking over as the editor of Southern Indiana Business magazine, which is a product of the News and Tribune.
Cunningham started her career after graduating from Ohio University in 2011, working as a reporting intern at the Newark Advocate in central Ohio. She then moved to Cincinnati to cover the region's Northern Kentucky suburbs for the Cincinnati Enquirer's weekly papers, the Community Press.
Cunningham was hired in 2013 as a social media producer and social media reporter at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati and earned the 2018 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Social Media. Most recently, she's worked as a writer, reporter and news anchor for iHeartRadio, reporting for stations 700WLW, 55KRC and the Tennessee Radio Network.
In Kentuckiana, Libby is an in-game on-camera host for the Louisville Bats and volunteers for the Center for Women and Families Southern Indiana location.
"Libby brings a lot of passion and energy to the News and Tribune, and she's already hit the ground running," said Daniel Suddeath, the newspaper's editor. "Libby has skills in a multitude in areas, and we know Southern Indiana readers will enjoy and appreciate her work."
Cunningham is looking forward to gaining trust of readers in Southern Indiana, covering topics important to the region and helping out the people of Clark and Floyd counties with her reporting. It's important to her to hold leaders accountable and shed light on subjects that need to be examined.
Connect with her on Twitter at @LibSCunningham, Instagram at @LibbySophia or Libby.Cunningham@NewsandTribune.com.
