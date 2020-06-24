SOUTHERN INDIANA — As business owners struggle with uncertainty during the midst of a pandemic, there is one element of their operation they can control that may improve consumer confidence — safety.
Uric Dufrene, Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, said how safe a customer feels at an establishment is becoming a major component of whether they’ll frequent that business.
During a Wednesday’s with Wendy video teleconference — an event that features One Southern Indiana’s president and CEO, Wendy Dant Chesser — Dufrene answered questions and provided insight into the regional economy.
As businesses reopen, they must be mindful of customer’s concerns over cleanliness, social distancing and the wearing of masks by staff, Dufrene said.
“The safer you can get people to feel, the more I think you can attract businesses,” he said.
But don’t take Dufrene’s word for it, as he said anyone can search business reviews online and see that more and more, customers are posting about how closely establishments are following suggested reopening guidelines.
The public in general seems to be not as concerned about COVID-19 since some of the restrictions have been lifted, he continued.
“The virus is still there, it has not gone away,” Dufrene said. “Everything we’re hearing is the combination of wearing a mask and social distancing can have the greatest impact on slowing the spread.”
The bulk of Wednesday’s presentation focused on how employment has been affected in Southern Indiana and Louisville during the pandemic. The good news, Dufrene said, is that the recession likely peaked in April when job losses peaked in correlation with shutdowns. However, Dufrene warned, the recession isn’t over and could span six to nine months.
Though the jobless rates locally have declined since April, there are still many workers without jobs, Dufrene said.
“We’re not seeing the drop in continuing claims that we’d like to see, and that continues to remain a concern about the labor market in general,” he said.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 7,433 people in Clark County and 4,396 people in Floyd County who were unemployed in May.
One member of the audience asked if the additional $600 in federal unemployment benefits being paid weekly to the jobless has an effect on people coming back to work, and if could could lead to continued elevated jobless rates if extended past July 31.
Dufrene said it is a factor to be considered, though he added it’s still too early to definitely determine the correlation between the unemployment rate and the additional benefits. If Congress decides to approve another stimulus package, Dufrene said it may include incentives tied to people returning to work.
“I think we still need to see another round of stimulus,” Dufrene said. “Even though we’re still seeing some recovery, we have to keep in mind we’re still seeing very high rates of unemployment.”
Though not at levels before the pandemic began, there are several job postings in Southern Indiana.
Chesser hosted the event, which was sponsored by Duke Energy. She began the program by offering support for businesses as they “evolve yet again” into a new normal. She said the effects of the pandemic, short-term and long-term, are still unknown.
“The reality is we’re trying to figure out how to come back to the vibrant economic condition and environment that we were used to, and that has been a little different for us when you think about what we’ve been through since the middle of March,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.