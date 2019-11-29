SOUTHERN INDIANA — Lanesville resident Teresa Brewer is a die-hard Black Friday shopper. At 4 a.m. Friday, she woke up to begin a long day of shopping in Southern Indiana with her two daughters and granddaughter, and the family intended to continue until 9 p.m. that evening.
"Normally we eat [Thanksgiving dinner] and then shop at the tables with the newspapers, and then we get up at 4 a.m. and we head out," she said.
Soon after finishing their Thanksgiving meals, many local residents headed into the busy world of Black Friday shopping in Southern Indiana. For some shoppers, Black Friday was a two-day event as they launched their shopping spree Thursday evening. Customers faced busy parking lots and long lines Friday as they searched for deals during the busiest shopping day of the year.
Brewer's family started their Black Friday shopping at Menards around 5:30 a.m., and they endured a long wait at IHOP for breakfast. Her daughter, Lindsay Reynolds, said they planned to complete all of their Christmas shopping that day.
"You can relax for the rest of the month," she said.
Jeffersonville resident Rhonda Graham and her daughter, Kristy Kahl, started their Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving evening. They left Thursday around 7 p.m. to shop, and they took a break at night before heading back out at 6:30 a.m. Friday. They didn't plan to quit shopping until they were too tired to continue, Graham said.
"That's what you call shop 'til you drop," she said.
The mother and daughter completed plenty of Christmas shopping as they hit stores along Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Bed, Bath & Beyond, before heading to the Green Tree Mall. For Graham, Black Friday is a tradition — it's not just about the bargains, she said. She and her daughter both love shopping together, and they don't mind the crowds.
New Albany resident Emily Wilson started her shopping Thursday night at Target. By 8:30 a.m. Friday, she began the second round of Black Friday shopping with her mother at Kohl's and J.C. Penney at the Green Tree Mall, and she anticipated shopping until early afternoon. It's a family tradition to go Black Friday shopping, she said.
"I actually like doing the Thanksgiving [shopping] — I love Target, so we usually end up at Target to get some of the things we really want," she said. "We just like coming out on Friday just for fun."
Wilson said she experienced longer lines before stores started opening on Thanksgiving, but this Friday, the crowds weren't too bad. She loves the Black Friday sales, and she views the day as a kickoff to the Christmas season.
"It's about just knowing that it's finally Christmas, because we love Christmastime," she said. "I usually don't start Christmas shopping until around now. Some people have their's done by Thanksgiving, but I usually wait to start."
Salem resident Ashley Miller goes Black Friday shopping every year, but this was her first time taking her 13-year-old son. She usually tries to finish most of her Christmas shopping on Black Friday.
"Usually I'll go Thanksgiving night and go all night, but since [my son] was coming with me this year, we got up about 5:30 this morning," she said.
By early afternoon, they had already shopped at Best Buy, Green Tree Mall, Michaels, Target, Old Navy and Rural King. As of that time, she hadn't experienced any aggressive shoppers, she said, and as the day progressed, the crowds were starting to thin out.
"It's the first day of starting the [Christmas] holiday, and everyone's usually in a pretty good mood and happy," she said. "There's always a few people who want what they want at whatever cost, but today has been very nice."
