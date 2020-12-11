LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — CVS is getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available to the general population. An official with the retail and pharmacy giant told WAVE 3 News they are preparing to give between 20 and 25 million vaccines a month throughout all of its 40,000 stores nationwide.
CVS said people will be able to make appointments for the vaccine once it becomes more widely available.
There are 76 CVS stores across Kentucky, with 22 of those located in Louisville. There are five CVS stores in southern Indiana, including in New Albany, Jeffersonville and Clarksville.
CVS added that they’ve had plenty of practice already since they conducted their COVID testing operation. They have also increased their hiring of new employees to prepare, WAVE 3 reported.
The retailer said they’ve contracted with about 40,000 senior living facilities in the U.S. to give them the vaccines once it’s ready. They explained this practice has been in place already while administering flu vaccines.
They did not provide a date for when the vaccine will be available at their stores.
