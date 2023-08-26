NEW ALBANY — The air at Daily Farm in in New Albany feels fresher, cleaner and is full of butterflies.
Rows of bright, lush and beautiful flowers line the property at 5653 Daily Road, where husband and wife team Michael Blankenbaker and Kristen Ehringer sustainably farm their land.
They have their own sustainable irrigation system and solar panels at the farm.
“We both talk about it all the time. We are very much looking forward to the day we can do this full-time,” Ehringer said. “It’s a lot of accepting you need to rest, and just doing a little something every day. That’s how we’ve built this farm. We’ve had minimal days we can be out here all day.”
Within the past year Daily Farm has added a slew of vegetables to its crops; it has developed more of its field and over 300 new garden roses have been added on the property.
“We do a steady rotation of beets, carrots, leafy greens and lettuces pretty much all year round,” Blankenbaker said. “So that starts in about February, for the first planting, and runs all the way to when we’ll probably be pulling our last crop at the end of October to November.”
The hope is to offer some fall gourds and pumpkins this year to customers.
Future brides can tap the couple to craft their wedding flowers, and they’ll get blooms from New Albany in bouquets.
People aren’t able to show up and visit just yet, but the pair said there’s plans in place for ticketed events in the future.
“We’d like to have a fall market, so like flowers and vegetables, that’d be a ticketed event,” Ehringer said.
Until then customers can purchase fresh flowers and vegetables at DailyFarmIndiana.com and arrange to receive them.
“Michael does a nice size medley of vegetables from the farm he picks fresh; we do delivery,” Ehringer said. “We also have a bundle you can get, a bouquet and a bunch of vegetables. We have had some good traction with them.”
The couple bought their home on the farmland in 2021 and spent that year renovating the house.
Earlier this year a greenhouse on the property blew over during a storm and community members donated to help get a new one for Daily Farm, but that doesn’t mean the one damaged greenhouse is going to waste.
The entire goal of the farm is be self-sufficient and the damaged greenhouse is being re-imagined as a nursery for the farm.
“It’s not junk, you know,” Ehringer said. “If it’s usable in any length. We are going to figure out how to repurpose it in some way. Our goal with the remaining structure is to use it as a nursery, so at some point we will have plants here we’ve grown ourselves, so we don’t have to buy from box stores. We can grow our seedlings inside the greenhouse. Right now we grow all our seedlings inside our basement. It will be nice to have a nursery where we can do seedlings and plants.”
Both Ehringer and Blankenbaker said it’s important for younger generations to get involved with farming.
“I think a lot of people think food and farms and flowers and everything that has to do with farming is a commodity, where you don’t know your farmer and don’t have a relationship with your food,” Ehrlinger said.
The pandemic also showed a lot about how the supply chain works and Blankenbaker said it’s making more people interested in where their products come from.
“More than anything, if we could inspire people to do this, that would be the best case scenario,” he said. “I’m really interested in community outreach and kids getting out there and letting them see there’s more options in life and what you can do with your life.”
They said Southern Indiana residents should definitely check out what Daily Farm has to offer.
“We are hoping to start having you-picks and ticketed events,” Ehringer said. “The biggest thing about us we think is special is we are not only a farm, we try our best to keep it looking really pretty and nice. So there’s a reprieve from day-to-day life and you can enjoy it and be part of a farm.”
The goal is to share the farm with everyone.
“I have vivid memories of being young and getting into nature, and just the awe of it,” Blankenbaker said. “I think there’s a lot of peopler right now in New Albany, or the Metro Louisville area, who probably don’t have exposure to the lifestyle, or that it exists. I think the more people can see, smell and touch, the better.”
