The nomination letter for Daisy Award said it all. When a woman needed a calm steady voice a few months ago, Christie Hardin, RN, was there.
The woman had dropped her ill husband off at Baptist Health Floyd and was unable to come inside with him because of COVID-19 restrictions. A few hours later she was told her husband was going to be admitted, and immediately she felt helpless.
Later in the day is when Hardin called the woman and gave her an update on the condition of her husband. But she gave much more than that. She assured the woman that everything was going fine and that it would be OK.
Hardin and the nurses at Baptist Health Floyd do this on a daily basis, but this time her compassionate act was singled out. The woman nominated Hardin for a Daisy Award in recognition of the outstanding care she provided the couple.
Friday afternoon she was surprised with the award and was presented with a statue, certificate and cinnamon rolls for her to share with co-workers. She also signed a banner that will hang in her unit until the next Daisy Award is presented. The hospital gives out one every quarter.
Hardin was moved by the award and recognition.
“When you have hard days, and a lot of people are downtrodden because of COVID, this kind of award just reinforces what you do and why you became a nurse,” she said.
The national Daisy Award has been honoring nurses for exceptional care since 1999. Patients or their families submit a nomination letter explaining why the nurse should be selected. More than 4,800 health care facilities and schools of nursing honor nurses with the Daisy Award.
The award was established by the family of Patrick Burns after his family witnessed the extraordinary care he received while a patient in a Seattle care facility.
