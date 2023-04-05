JEFFERSONVILLE — Clark Memorial awarded Kyle Fisher, RN, with a DAISY Award® in recognition of his commitment to patient care.
The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize and thank nurses who go above and beyond when caring for a patient. The Daisy Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes.
Patrick died at the age of 33, from complications of an autoimmune disease. During his hospital stay, his family was so impressed with the care and compassion his nurses provided, to both him and his family, they created the DAISY Award® in his memory to honor nurses.
Kyle is a nurse in the Emergency Department and was nominated by a patient.
“I never once felt neglected or that I was bothering Kyle," the patient said. "My family asked lots of questions and he answered every one of them with a smile and complete answers. I had to have a difficult procedure, and Kyle was sympathetic and did his best to comfort and reassure me the procedure was the best thing to do. Everything Kyle did made everything easier on me and my family. He went above and beyond his duties and exhibited kindness and compassion.”
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues. The DAISY Award® recipient is presented with a certificate, a DAISY Award® pin, a special parking spot, and a beautiful hand-carved sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch.” Additionally, the honorees are celebrated with iced cinnamon rolls — a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness.
“Congratulations to Kyle for being recognized as the DAISY Award® winner for his outstanding dedication to quality, patient-centered care,” said Michelle England, MSN, RN, NE-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Clark Memorial. “Clark Memorial is proud to be part of the worldwide network of more than 2500 hospitals that recognize extraordinary nurses who dedicate their lives to helping others. Our nurses are extraordinary and are worthy of recognition for the work they do every day.”
Clark Memorial Health, part of the Regional Health Network of Kentucky and Southern Indiana, a Norton Healthcare and LifePoint Health partnership, is a 236-bed acute care facility located on a 22-acre campus, along with two medical office buildings and an outpatient surgery center, in Jeffersonville, Ind. Clark Memorial also owns a Diagnostic Imaging Center and manages its growing physician offices through the Clark Medical Group, which employees more than 50 providers.
For more information on the DAISY Award® or to nominate a nurse today, go to https://www.clarkmemorial.org/daisy-award. For more information about Clark Memorial Health, call 812.283.6631 or go to ClarkMemorial.org.
