Katrina Wilson, RN, was presented with a Daisy Award Wednesday evening at Baptist Health Floyd. Nurses are nominated by patients or a patient’s family for providing extraordinary care. The award has been given out to nurses throughout the country since 1999. Baptist Health Floyd honors four nurses a year with a Daisy Award. Katrina has been a nurse for nine years and has worked on BHF’s PCU unit since 2020.
Daisy Award to Baptist Health Floyd nurse
